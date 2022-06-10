Timeline: How a prominent Catholic figure’s sex abuse offences against teenage boys came to light

SINGAPORE: A prominent figure in Singapore’s Catholic community was sentenced to jail last month for sex offences against two teenage boys.

During investigations, it emerged that the man’s sexual misconduct was first uncovered in 2009 by leaders of a religious order of which he was a member.

But it took years before it was reported to the police and for him to be charged and sentenced.

The man, now in his 60s, cannot be named due to a court order that prohibits the publication of any information that could lead to identification of the victims.

The gag order covers the offender’s designation, appointment, the school he was linked to, and the name of his Catholic order.

Here is a timeline of events related to the case:

2005 TO 2006: SEX OFFENCES AGAINST VICTIM V2

The man came to know the first victim, identified as V2 in court documents, between 2003 and 2004, and they became close.

In 2005, when V2 was between 14 and 15, the man committed an indecent act on the boy. This happened at the man’s residence

Sometime from 2005 to 2006, he performed another sex act on V2, who was then aged 14 to 16, court documents said.

APRIL TO DECEMBER 2007: SEX OFFENCES AGAINST VICTIM V1

The man also became close to another victim, identified as V1 in court documents.

Between April 2007 and December 2007, the man performed a sex act and committed an indecent act on V1 when the boy was 14 to 15.

Sometime after that, V1 transferred schools.

2009: RELIGIOUS ORDER LEADERS LEARN ABOUT OFFENCES

In 2009, V1 confided in the sector leader of the man’s religious order about the incidents.

The boy was “struggling emotionally and socially” and felt “disgusted” about the sex acts the man had performed on him, according to court documents.

The sector leader counselled V1 and offered to escalate the matter to the police, but V1 refused, court documents stated.

Upon being questioned by his religious superior about V1’s allegations, the offender admitted that they were true.

He was immediately suspended from school activities by his superiors in the order, and prevented from returning to the school premises, according to court documents.

JUNE 2009: OFFENDER LEAVES SINGAPORE

In June 2009, the man left Singapore to receive treatment under a six-month therapy programme in the United States.

He was not under police investigation then as no police reports were lodged by the victims, according to court documents.

The man had no further contact with either victim after leaving for the US.

After he completed the therapy programme, he was posted to a different country where “he was no longer involved with minors”, court documents said.

He would return to Singapore for “one or two weeks at a time” to visit his family.

MAY 2013: CHANGE OF ARCHBISHOP

Archbishop William Goh succeeds former Archbishop Nicholas Chia, who retired after serving in the position since 2001.

MARCH 2020: OFFENDER RETURNS TO SINGAPORE

About 11 years after the offender admitted to the religious order leader about the sex abuse, he returned to Singapore to renew his missionary visa.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to return to his country of ministry and remained in Singapore.

LATE 2020: SCHOOL BOARD LEARNS ABOUT OFFENCES

Sometime in late 2020, the man’s history was brought to the attention of a school board.

OCTOBER 2020: ARCHBISHOP INFORMED

Archbishop Goh was informed about the man’s offences in October 2020, according to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore.

Responding to media queries in May 2022, the Archdiocese said: “The Roman Catholic Archbishop was only informed of the case in October 2020, during which time he gave instructions that the matter be reported to the police as it was a criminal offence and that a report be made directly to the Dicastery for Consecrated Life in Rome and to inform and update the Archbishop of the Diocese where the offence was committed in accordance with Vatican protocols.”

The Archdiocese added that religious orders within the Roman Catholic Church are “separately constituted” and are governed by their own judicial proceedings and administration of law.