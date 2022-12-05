'Depraved sexual predator' given 31 years' jail, caning for preying on 20 victims in 'sextortion' scheme

SINGAPORE: A man who preyed on 20 young girls and women in an elaborate "sextortion" scheme was sentenced to 31 years in jail and a maximum of 24 strokes of the cane on Monday (Dec 5).

High Court judge Hoo Sheau Peng said she had "no hesitation" in calling 34-year-old Lin Rongxin a "depraved sexual predator".

"He has harmed and affected lives, not just of the 20 victims but of their families. This most reprehensible of conduct calls for the most severe of punishment for the accused," said Justice Hoo in an oral judgment issued on Monday.

Lin, a married man and father of one, had used a photo of a younger man to catfish teenage girls.

After obtaining the victims' compromising photos or videos, he would either threaten them into giving him money or performing sex acts on him.

He also tricked victims into having sex with him under the guise of another persona. In one of the cases, he pretended to be the girl's "saviour" by assuring her that he would settle the threats and demands from her blackmailer, which was also him.

Lin, a China national, earlier pleaded guilty to three charges of rape, three of criminal intimidation and one of voyeurism. He had 57 charges of a similar nature taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Of the 20 victims, 15 were identified to be between 14 and 19 years old. None can be named to protect their identity.

In sentencing Lin, Justice Hoo said that the scale and severity of Lin's offences "cannot be overstated".

She noted that around a third of the 64 charges involve serious sexual offences such as rape and sexual penetration of a minor.