Sexual enhancement products, weapons seized in police raids across Singapore

SINGAPORE: A total of 466 people are being investigated for various offences after multiple raids across Singapore, the police said on Friday (Jan 13).

Sexual enhancement products and weapons were seized in the raids between Dec 28 last year and Jan 10.

"In light of the year-end celebrations and the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities, the police continue to enhance our enforcement blitz islandwide," said the Singapore Police Force.

More than 640 officers were deployed with more than 80 operations conducted, the police said. Officers carried out checks on more than 1,500 people, arresting 152.

A joint enforcement operation on Jan 10 involving officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) targeted illegal activities in Geylang.

Three men and four women aged between 34 and 73 are under investigation for gambling offences. More than S$48,000 in cash and gambling paraphernalia, such as makeshift gambling tables and gambling chips, were seized during the operation.

Two men, aged between 31 and 41, are also being investigated by HSA. Unregistered health products consisting of various sexual enhancement medicines with an estimated value of S$3,317 were seized.