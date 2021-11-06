Logo
SFA recalls food products found to exceed permitted levels of preservatives
Three food products imported by Feng He Garden were found to contain more than the permitted levels of preservatives.

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
06 Nov 2021 07:13PM (Updated: 06 Nov 2021 07:21PM)
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Saturday (Nov 6) issued a recall for three types of cooking paste and sauce after they were found to contain more than the permitted levels of preservatives.

The products - Feng He Garden’s "gan xiang paste", "moo-mite sauce" and "salted egg yolk paste" - originated from Malaysia, SFA said in a news release.

There was also no declaration of preservatives used on the food packaging labels.

“SFA has directed the importer, Feng He Garden Pte Ltd, to recall all of the implicated products,” the agency added. The recall is ongoing.

Under the Singapore Food Regulations, ingredients such as food preservatives must be declared on food packaging labels.

“Only permitted food preservatives can be used in food products imported or manufactured for sale in Singapore, and these must not exceed the specified maximum levels allowed,” SFA said.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, it added.

Source: CNA/ga(gr)

