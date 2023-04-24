43 food establishments caught flouting mask, spit guard requirements

SINGAPORE: Enforcement action has been taken against 43 food establishment licensees for not complying with mask and spit guard requirements for food safety, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Monday (Apr 24).

Following up from SFA’s operations in September, the agency inspected another 451 food establishments, including restaurants, food stalls in hawker centres and food fairs from Mar 29 to Apr 14.

SFA said it focused on "premises with high volume of public feedback received”.

While most food handlers were found to have complied with the requirements, 43 food establishment licensees were issued written warnings for failing to ensure their food handlers complied with the mask and spit guard requirements.