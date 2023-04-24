Logo
43 food establishments caught flouting mask, spit guard requirements
43 food establishments caught flouting mask, spit guard requirements

An SFA enforcement officer observes a food handler not complying with mask and spit guard requirements. (Photo: SFA)

24 Apr 2023 12:07PM (Updated: 24 Apr 2023 12:07PM)
SINGAPORE: Enforcement action has been taken against 43 food establishment licensees for not complying with mask and spit guard requirements for food safety, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Monday (Apr 24).

Following up from SFA’s operations in September, the agency inspected another 451 food establishments, including restaurants, food stalls in hawker centres and food fairs from Mar 29 to Apr 14.

SFA said it focused on "premises with high volume of public feedback received”.

While most food handlers were found to have complied with the requirements, 43 food establishment licensees were issued written warnings for failing to ensure their food handlers complied with the mask and spit guard requirements.

An SFA enforcement officer issuing a written warning to a food handler. (Photo: SFA)

“Stiffer enforcement action will be taken if they fail to comply with these requirements again,” said SFA.

Those found guilty can face a fine of up to S$10,000 (US$75,000), jail of up to one year, or both. They are also liable to have their licence suspended or cancelled.

Mask-wearing requirements for food handlers continue to apply even though COVID-19 measures were stepped down in February.

“SFA has made it a requirement for all food handlers to wear masks or other forms of physical barriers, for food safety, as food can be contaminated by food handlers through coughing and sneezing onto food during the preparation and handling process,” the agency said.

“SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant licensees if we have obtained sufficient evidence,” it added. 

The public can report potential violations using SFA's online feedback form

Source: CNA/rc(ac)

