SFA recalls Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits over potential presence of plastic, paper pieces

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall of several batches of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits due to concerns about the potential presence of "foreign matter" in packs of the product, specifically pieces of soft plastic and paper.

The move in Singapore follows a voluntary recall initiated by the product's manufacturer in the United States, said SFA on Tuesday (Jan 27).

Nestle Singapore, the local importer of the product, informed SFA about the recall, and SFA directed Nestle Singapore to recall the affected batches of the product as a precautionary measure, the agency said.

"The recall is ongoing," said SFA.

Nestle is the parent company of Gerber.

Three batches of the biscuits have been recalled. They are:

Batch number 5209565504 (expiring Oct 27, 2026)

Batch number 5252565505 (expiring Dec 9, 2026)

Batch number 5259565505 (expiring Dec 16, 2026)

Under the Sale of Food Act, foods known to be unsafe for consumption should not be sold.

SFA advised consumers who have bought the affected products not to give them to their children. Those whose children have consumed the products and have concerns about their children’s health should seek medical advice, the agency said.

"Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries," SFA added.