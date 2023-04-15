Frozen frog, beef and seafood among 2.2 tonnes of illegally imported food seized during SFA raid

SINGAPORE: About 2.2 tonnes of food illegally imported from Vietnam were seized during a raid at an old industrial building in Senoko on Thursday (Apr 13), said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The items seized included frozen pork, beef, chicken, fish and frog.

They were imported illegally from unapproved sources and without a valid licence, said SFA in a media release on Saturday.

It added that a woman was found operating the warehouse which was partly used as an unlicensed cold store with seven chest freezers and two chillers.

SFA officers also found 470 bottles of alcohol and an assortment of medicines. These cases have been referred to Singapore Customs and the Health Sciences Authority respectively.