Nearly 7 tonnes of illegally imported food, including silkworms and crickets, seized by SFA

SINGAPORE: About 6.8 tonnes of illegally imported food from Thailand and Myanmar was seized by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), following a series of raids conducted at multiple locations between May 11 and May 13.

The food seized included processed and raw meat as well as insect products, SFA said on Wednesday (May 17).

During one raid, SFA officers found large quantities of beef, pork, chicken, mutton, pig's blood and silkworms in a vehicle near a Mandai Link industrial building.

"These food products had been illegally imported from Thailand without a valid licence," the agency said.

"Two permanent residents were also found operating an unlicensed cold store with three freezers in a warehouse at the industrial building."

Nine food retail establishments at Textile Centre and Peninsula Plaza were also raided by SFA.

"SFA officers detected the sale of illegally imported processed and raw meat as well as insect products from Thailand and Myanmar at eight of them," the agency said.

"These include duck, pork, mutton and crickets. Three of the food retail establishments were also found to be operating without a valid licence."

SFA is following up with further investigations.