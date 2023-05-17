Nearly 7 tonnes of illegally imported food, including silkworms and crickets, seized by SFA
SINGAPORE: About 6.8 tonnes of illegally imported food from Thailand and Myanmar was seized by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), following a series of raids conducted at multiple locations between May 11 and May 13.
The food seized included processed and raw meat as well as insect products, SFA said on Wednesday (May 17).
During one raid, SFA officers found large quantities of beef, pork, chicken, mutton, pig's blood and silkworms in a vehicle near a Mandai Link industrial building.
"These food products had been illegally imported from Thailand without a valid licence," the agency said.
"Two permanent residents were also found operating an unlicensed cold store with three freezers in a warehouse at the industrial building."
Nine food retail establishments at Textile Centre and Peninsula Plaza were also raided by SFA.
"SFA officers detected the sale of illegally imported processed and raw meat as well as insect products from Thailand and Myanmar at eight of them," the agency said.
"These include duck, pork, mutton and crickets. Three of the food retail establishments were also found to be operating without a valid licence."
SFA is following up with further investigations.
SFA said that illegally imported food products from unknown sources can pose a risk to food safety, and that food imported into Singapore must meet its requirements.
"Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit," the agency said.
"In addition, meat and its products can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with Singapore's food safety requirements."
SFA added that the operation of unlicensed food establishments and the illegal storage of meat and seafood at unlicensed facilities can also compromise food safety.
"In Singapore, all food establishments and cold stores for meat and seafood products must be licensed and are required to meet SFA's requirements and food safety standards," the agency said.
Those found in possession of meat or seafood for the purpose of selling that was imported without a valid import permit face a fine of up to S$50,000 (US$37,300), jailed for up to two years in prison or both. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to S$100,000, jailed up to three years or both.
Those who operate a food establishment without a valid licence face a fine of up to S$10,000. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to S$20,000, jailed for up to three months or both.
Those who store meat or seafood products in an unlicensed facility face a fine of up to S$10,000, jailed for up to 12 months or both.