Stamford Catering Services allowed to resume operations after suspension due to 160 gastroenteritis cases

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has lifted the suspension of Stamford Catering Services at Senoko South Road after reports of food poisoning.

“As the licensee has implemented the required measures as stipulated by SFA, operations can be resumed,” the agency said in a media release on Wednesday (Oct 30).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA received reports of gastroenteritis that affected 160 people who ate food prepared by the caterer between Oct 9 and Oct 13.

None were hospitalised, SFA said.

“To protect consumers from further public health risks, the food business operations of Stamford Catering Services was suspended by SFA from Oct 14 to Oct 29,” it added.

On Oct 14, SFA and MOH said they were investigating three incidents of gastroenteritis that affected 51 people who ate food provided by the caterer on Oct 12.