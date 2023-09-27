Manna Pot Catering fined S$8,000 for food safety lapses following cases of gastroenteritis last year

SINGAPORE: A catering company was fined S$8,000 (US$5,835) on Wednesday (Sep 27) for “multiple food safety lapses”, following reports of gastroenteritis last year among people who consumed food prepared by the caterer.

In a news release, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said Manna Pot Catering was found to have committed food safety lapses in a joint investigation conducted by the agency and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

These include poor housekeeping, poor refuse management and a dirty kitchen exhaust hood.

MOH and SFA received reports in May 2022 of gastroenteritis involving 21 people after consuming food prepared by the company, which is located at 1500 Bedok North Avenue.

None of them were hospitalised.

According to its website, Manna Pot offers catering services for events such as weddings, birthday parties and baby showers. They also provide bento - or packed food - catering. The court convicted the company of two charges.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain,” SFA said.

“While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part.”

It added that food establishments should ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, as well as adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements.

Those convicted can be fined up to S$5,000 and, in the case of a continuing offence, a further fine of up to S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.