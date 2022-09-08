Food handlers in wet markets only need to wear a mask if dealing with ready-to-eat, cooked food: SFA

SINGAPORE: Food handlers in wet markets only need to wear a mask or spit guard if they are handling cooked food and ready-to-eat food, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in an updated advisory on Thursday (Sep 8).

The agency added that this is similar to requirements for supermarkets, where it only applies to food handlers working at counters involved in ready-to-eat food preparation. These include sushi, roast meat and deli counters, as well as bakeries.

SFA said the updates were made to "provide greater clarity" to the industry on mask wearing requirements.

On Aug 29, Singapore eased regulations and made wearing a mask indoors optional, except for public transport and healthcare settings.

Employers and industry regulators can decide if workers need to wear a mask. SFA said on Aug 24 that existing sector requirements on mask wearing would continue to apply.

“All food handlers will still be required to wear over his nose and mouth a mask or spit guard that is capable of preventing any substance expelled from his mouth or nose from contaminating food,” SFA said in its earlier advisory.