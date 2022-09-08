Food handlers in wet markets only need to wear a mask if dealing with ready-to-eat, cooked food: SFA
SINGAPORE: Food handlers in wet markets only need to wear a mask or spit guard if they are handling cooked food and ready-to-eat food, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in an updated advisory on Thursday (Sep 8).
The agency added that this is similar to requirements for supermarkets, where it only applies to food handlers working at counters involved in ready-to-eat food preparation. These include sushi, roast meat and deli counters, as well as bakeries.
SFA said the updates were made to "provide greater clarity" to the industry on mask wearing requirements.
On Aug 29, Singapore eased regulations and made wearing a mask indoors optional, except for public transport and healthcare settings.
Employers and industry regulators can decide if workers need to wear a mask. SFA said on Aug 24 that existing sector requirements on mask wearing would continue to apply.
“All food handlers will still be required to wear over his nose and mouth a mask or spit guard that is capable of preventing any substance expelled from his mouth or nose from contaminating food,” SFA said in its earlier advisory.
Who are required to wear masks?
Workers are required to wear face masks or spit guards if they are involved in the following:
- Preparation of ingredients and/or cooking of food
- Packing of cooked and/or ready-to-eat food
- Dishing of cooked and/or ready-to-eat food
- Preparation of drinks
They can use either disposable or reusable masks, but face shields are not approved for use, SFA said. This is because face shields are not considered as being "effective physical barriers" due to a large gap at the bottom of the shield. This can still lead to food contamination.
The requirement applies to all staff involved in the sale and preparation of food and drinks at all retail food establishments, including hawker centres, coffee shops, restaurants, supermarkets, trade fairs, as well as non-retail food establishments, including food processing establishments and slaughterhouses.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram