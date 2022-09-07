Handling of meat with bare hands among lapses found at meat processing facility: SFA

SINGAPORE: A company that processes roasted poultry and meat was fined S$24,000 for hygiene lapses, the Singapore Food Agency said on Wednesday (Sep 7).

Mua Hin Poultry Farm, a meat processing establishment located at Senoko Crescent, was found to have flouted hygiene-related rules when SFA officers inspected the premises in April, June and August.

The lapses included packing of roasted poultry at the loading bay, storage of raw meat and poultry outside the premises, and handing of roasted meat with bare hands.

Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain, said SFA.

The agency that added that it continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part.

"All food establishments should ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, as well as adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements," SFA added in a news release.

Under the Wholesome Meat and Fish Act, those found guilty face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to 12 months' jail, or both.

SFA said members of the public can report potentially errant food operators via the agency's online feedback form.