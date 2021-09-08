Online grocer OurPasar Essentials fined for improper storage of raw meat and seafood

SINGAPORE: An online grocer was fined on Wednesday (Sep 8) for keeping meat and seafood in an unlicensed cold store and for storing raw meat for sale without a chiller.

OurPasar Essentials was fined S$11,000. Its managing director Muhammad Shafizan Saikh Abdul Kader was fined S$9,000 for failing to prevent the offence from being committed.

In a media release, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said its officers had on Feb 9 discovered that the grocer's employees were handling packets of raw meat and seafood laid out on tables without any form of refrigeration.

The products included a container of raw chicken wings that was left exposed along a driveway.

"Further investigation found that the company was storing meat and seafood in an unlicensed cold store," said SFA.

"While the company was in the process of applying for a licence, it had not been approved yet."

About 312kg of illegally stored meat and seafood were seized, said SFA, adding that 125kg of unrefrigerated raw beef and chicken were disposed of immediately due to food safety risks from improper storage.