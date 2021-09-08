Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Online grocer OurPasar Essentials fined for improper storage of raw meat and seafood
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Online grocer OurPasar Essentials fined for improper storage of raw meat and seafood

Online grocer OurPasar Essentials fined for improper storage of raw meat and seafood

Raw meat and seafood were laid out on tables in an unrefrigerated area. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

08 Sep 2021 05:21PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 05:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: An online grocer was fined on Wednesday (Sep 8) for keeping meat and seafood in an unlicensed cold store and for storing raw meat for sale without a chiller. 

OurPasar Essentials was fined S$11,000. Its managing director Muhammad Shafizan Saikh Abdul Kader was fined S$9,000 for failing to prevent the offence from being committed. 

In a media release, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said its officers had on Feb 9 discovered that the grocer's employees were handling packets of raw meat and seafood laid out on tables without any form of refrigeration. 

The products included a container of raw chicken wings that was left exposed along a driveway.

"Further investigation found that the company was storing meat and seafood in an unlicensed cold store," said SFA.

"While the company was in the process of applying for a licence, it had not been approved yet."

About 312kg of illegally stored meat and seafood were seized, said SFA, adding that 125kg of unrefrigerated raw beef and chicken were disposed of immediately due to food safety risks from improper storage.

Raw meat and seafood were laid out on tables in an unrefrigerated area (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

If convicted, offenders who store meat and seafood products in unlicensed premises face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

Those found to possess any meat or seafood products that have been kept in unlicensed cold stores for the purpose of selling or supplying may be fined up to S$50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders face stiffer penalties.

SFA noted that storing raw meat for sale without a chiller also poses a food safety risk. If convicted, offenders face a fine of up to S$2,000. 

Source: CNA/lk(gs)

Related Topics

SFA food storage

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us