Singapore

Woman fined S$8,000 for possessing, selling illegally imported pig blood curd
Illegal pig blood products seized by SFA. (Photo: SFA)

02 Dec 2022 03:34PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 03:33PM)
SINGAPORE: A woman was fined S$8,000 on Friday (Dec 2) for possessing and selling illegally imported pig blood curd, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a media release.

Yuan Yifan was caught on Jan 21, 2021, after the SFA conducted an operation and seized about 30kg of pig blood curd from her residential unit.

Through an investigation, it was found that Yuan had been selling the pig blood products online.

"Animal blood food products, such as pig blood, can easily support the growth of bacteria and harbour diseases," said SFA.

"Unhygienic harvesting of blood can also result in the introduction of food borne pathogens into blood food products. Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk."

SFA noted that food imports into Singapore must meet its requirements.

"Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit," it added.

Those who illegally import and sell pig blood products could be fined up to S$50,000, jailed for up to two years or both upon their first conviction.

Subsequent offenders could be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to three years or both.

Source: CNA/rc(sn)

