H&H Tiramisu Twist cookies sold in Daiso Singapore recalled due to presence of undeclared allergens

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency on Wednesday (Nov 2) said it directed Daiso Singapore to recall H&H Tiramisu Twist cookies from Malaysia due to the presence of undeclared allergens.

The agency was informed by Daiso Singapore that the imported cookies contained allergens - egg, hazelnut and almonds - that were not declared on the English food packaging label.

As a precautionary measure, SFA directed the importer, Daiso Singapore, to recall the implicated product.

The agency also said that Daiso Singapore had voluntarily recalled the implicated products earlier. The recall has been completed, it added.

The implicated products have expiry dates of June 2023 and July 2023.

Under the Singapore Food Regulations, food and ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity are required to be declared on the food packaging label.

Allergens in food can result in allergic reactions in individuals who are sensitive to it, said SFA.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product, and who are allergic to eggs, hazelnuts or almonds are advised not to eat it, SFA said.

Those who have consumed it and are concerned about their health should seek medical advice, the agency added.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.