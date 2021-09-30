Chilli powder recalled due to excessive levels of aflatoxins

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for a batch of Earthen Pot brand chilli powder over the presence of aflatoxins exceeding the maximum regulation standards.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Thursday (Sep 30) said it has directed the manufacturer, Nims, to recall the implicated batch and that the recall is ongoing.

The implicated batch of chilli powder originates from Singapore and has an expiry date of Jun 28, 2023, with a packing size of 100g and 250g.