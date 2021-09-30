Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Chilli powder recalled due to excessive levels of aflatoxins
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Chilli powder recalled due to excessive levels of aflatoxins

Chilli powder recalled due to excessive levels of aflatoxins

Earthen Pot brand chilli powder. (Images: SFA)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
30 Sep 2021 07:16PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 07:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for a batch of Earthen Pot brand chilli powder over the presence of aflatoxins exceeding the maximum regulation standards. 

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Thursday (Sep 30) said it has directed the manufacturer, Nims, to recall the implicated batch and that the recall is ongoing. 

The implicated batch of chilli powder originates from Singapore and has an expiry date of Jun 28, 2023, with a packing size of 100g and 250g.

Earthen Pot brand chilli powder. (Photo: SFA)

SFA said aflatoxins can occur in foods as a result of fungal contamination before and after harvest under warm and humid conditions. 

"Aflatoxins are known to be genotoxic and carcinogenic, and exposure through food should be kept as low as possible," the agency added. 

Those who have purchased the implicated product are advised not to consume it, while those who have consumed the product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health. 

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, said SFA. 

Source: CNA/ic(zl)

Related Topics

food recall Singapore Food Agency SFA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us