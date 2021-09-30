Chilli powder recalled due to excessive levels of aflatoxins

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for a batch of Earthen Pot brand chilli powder over the presence of aflatoxins exceeding the maximum regulation standards.
The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Thursday (Sep 30) said it has directed the manufacturer, Nims, to recall the implicated batch and that the recall is ongoing.
The implicated batch of chilli powder originates from Singapore and has an expiry date of Jun 28, 2023, with a packing size of 100g and 250g.
SFA said aflatoxins can occur in foods as a result of fungal contamination before and after harvest under warm and humid conditions.
"Aflatoxins are known to be genotoxic and carcinogenic, and exposure through food should be kept as low as possible," the agency added.
Those who have purchased the implicated product are advised not to consume it, while those who have consumed the product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.
Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, said SFA.