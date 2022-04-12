Singapore expands recall of Kinder chocolate products due to possible presence of salmonella

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has expanded its recall of Kinder chocolate products from Belgium to include all batches of three previously recalled products, as well as an additional one, due to possible presence of Salmonella.

This follows a new recall alert issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, SFA said in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 12).

The products are Kinder Schokobons, Kinder Surprise Maxi, Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Egg Hunt Kit.

The recall includes products under all batches and all best before dates, SFA said.

The agency has directed five importers - Kaimay Trading, Heinemann Asia Pacific, Focus Network Agencies, Walluco and Le Petit Depot – to recall the affected products and the recall is ongoing.