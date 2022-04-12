Logo
Singapore expands recall of Kinder chocolate products due to possible presence of salmonella
Singapore expands recall of Kinder chocolate products due to possible presence of salmonella

The Singapore Food Agency has extended the recall of Kinder products to four more products due to the possible presence of Salmonella - Kinder Schokobons, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi and Kinder Egg Hunt Kit. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

Gabrielle Andres
12 Apr 2022 10:53AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 10:53AM)
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has expanded its recall of Kinder chocolate products from Belgium to include all batches of three previously recalled products, as well as an additional one, due to possible presence of Salmonella.

This follows a new recall alert issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, SFA said in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 12).

The products are Kinder Schokobons, Kinder Surprise Maxi, Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Egg Hunt Kit.

The recall includes products under all batches and all best before dates, SFA said.

The agency has directed five importers - Kaimay Trading, Heinemann Asia Pacific, Focus Network Agencies, Walluco and Le Petit Depot – to recall the affected products and the recall is ongoing.

Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, it added.

Consumers may also contact their point of purchase or importers for enquiries.

This is the latest recall involving Kinder products in the past week.

SFA earlier issued recalls for some batches of Kinder Surprise, Kinder Surprise Maxi, Kinder Egg Hunt Kit and Kinder Mini Eggs.

Last week, Belgian health authorities ordered Italian confectionery group Ferrero - which produces Kinder chocolates - to suspend production at its plant in Arlon, Belgium, after Europe’s health agency launched an investigation into dozens of cases of salmonella potentially linked to the chocolates.

Source: CNA/ga(rw)

