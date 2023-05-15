Singapore recalls baby puree and cereal rice products with excessive arsenic, advises against feeding items to children

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of three infant products found to contain more than the maximum limit of arsenic stated in the Singapore Food Regulations.

The products are Wen’s Baby Cereal Puree Whitebait and Pumpkin, Wen’s Baby Cereal Puree Whitebait and Purple Sweet Potato and Holle Organic Wholegrain Cereal Rice, SFA said in a news release on Monday (May 15).

Affected batches of the two Wen’s Baby Cereal Puree products - which originate from Singapore - have an expiry date of Sep 15, 2023, while those for Holle Organic Wholegrain Cereal Rice, from Germany, are labelled best before Jan 20, 2024.

SFA has directed manufacturer Naoki Trading and distributor Chadil to recall affected batches of the product.

Arsenic is a heavy metal found naturally in the earth’s crust and in the environment.

“Long-term intake of arsenic can cause cancer and skin changes,” SFA said. “Hence, exposure through food, especially those meant for young children, should be kept as low as possible.”

Arsenic levels in infant food should not exceed the maximum limit of 0.1ppm, it added.

“To minimise exposure to arsenic, consumers are advised to offer their infants a balanced diet with a wide variety of food,” the agency said.

SFA regulates food products – including infant food –for food safety.

“They are subjected to SFA’s inspection and surveillance programme, which is based on scientific risk assessment,” it said. “SFA assesses the food safety risk, such as the known hazards associated with the food, with respect to our food safety requirements, before including the food and the related hazard in our inspection and surveillance programme.”

Food products that do not comply with food safety regulations will not be allowed for sale in Singapore.

It advised consumers who bought the implicated products not to feed them to their children. Those whose children have already consumed the products and have concerns about their children’s health should seek medical advice.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.