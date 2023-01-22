Recall issued for several Jay & Joy vegan cheeses, pate due to possible presence of bacteria: SFA

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for various Jay & Joy products from France due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a pathogenic bacteria that can cause foodborne illness, including fever and diarrhoea.

The Singapore Food Agency's (SFA) announcement on Sunday (Jan 22) comes after the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued a recall for various products two days earlier.

As the implicated products were imported into Singapore, SFA has directed the importer, Eurolink Nutrition, to recall the products.

The following products have been recalled: Jeanne Le Blute Vegan Blue Cheese, Jill Vegan Goat Cheese, Josephine Vegan Brie, Vegan Pate, Vegan Geraspte Kaas Grated Cheese and Jean Jacques Vegan Maroilles.

All batches of the products are affected and the recall is ongoing, said SFA.

"Listeria monocytogenes is a pathogenic bacteria that can cause foodborne illnesses. Symptoms may include fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea," the agency added.

According to FSAI, in rare cases, the bacterial infection can be more severe, causing serious implications. Pregnant women, babies, people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly are among those more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes.

"The incubation period is on average three weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days," said FSAI.

Those who have purchased the implicated product are advised not to consume it, SFA added.

People who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. They may also contact their point of purchase for enquiries.