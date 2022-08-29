Mao Shan Wang snowskin mooncake by My Mum's Cookies recalled due to E coli: SFA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered the recall of My Mum’s Cookies Premium Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncakes due to the presence of E coli in the product.

In a media release on Monday (Aug 29), SFA said it detected E coli in the product at levels "exceeding the microbial limits" for ready-to-eat food stated in the Singapore Food Regulations.

The affected product is My Mum's Cookies Premium Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncake (Vegan) with a batch number of 23GBB-400 and a best before date of Dec 31, 2022. The product's country of origin is Malaysia.

As a precautionary measure, SFA has directed the importer, Easy Mix, to recall the implicated product. The recall is ongoing.

Under the Singapore Food Regulations, a person must not import, sell, manufacture or produce for sale, any article of ready-to-eat food that "does not comply with any relevant microbiological standard specified in the Eleventh Schedule", said SFA.

E coli is a bacteria that is normally found in the intestines of people and animals. While most species of the bacteria are harmless, some types can cause diarrhoea, stomach pain, cramps and fever.

Vulnerable individuals with weakened immune systems may experience more severe symptoms, said SFA.

Foodborne pathogens like E coli can be introduced during the production process when cross-contamination occurs, particularly when good hand hygiene is not practised.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected product should not consume it," said SFA, adding that those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers can also contact their point of purchase for enquiries.