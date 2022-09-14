SFA recalls cheese from France due to 'presence of foreign metallic matter'

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday (Sep 14) issued a recall for President Sainte Maure Cheese products "due to the presence of metallic foreign matter".

The recall affects the brand's 200g cheese pack, the agency said in a news release. It comes after the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed issued a notification on the recall of the product from the market by its manufacturer in France.

"As a precautionary measure, the SFA has directed the importer, Lactalis Singapore, to recall the product," SFA said.

The implicated products have an expiry date of Nov 1, Nov 5 or Nov 15 this year. They can also be identified by the lot numbers 227DD0539, 234AC0565 or 241DD0540.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected product should not consume it", SFA said, adding that those who have done so and are concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

They should also contact their point of purchase for enquiries. The recall is ongoing.