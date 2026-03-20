SFA recalls dried pineapple slices over presence of undeclared allergen

SINGAPORE: A batch of dried pineapple slices (400g) was recalled after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) detected the presence of sulphur dioxide, which was not declared on the food packaging label.

SFA on Friday (Mar 20) directed the importer, Tai Sun (Lim Kee) Food Industries Pte Ltd, to recall the implicated product, which was primarily sold at the importer’s warehouse factory sales.

The recall is ongoing, SFA added.

Sulphur dioxide is an allergen that can result in symptoms such as hives, stomach-ache, diarrhoea and vomiting in people who are hypersensitive to sulphite.

Sulphite does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, and only affects those who are intolerant of or allergic to the substance.

“Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies,” the agency said.

“Consumers who have purchased the affected product and are intolerant of or allergic to sulphites should not consume it.”

SFA also advised those who have consumed the implicated product to seek medical advice, should they have concerns about their health.

“Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.”