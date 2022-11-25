SFA recalls packaged cake from the Philippines due to high levels of sorbic acid

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Nov 25) issued a recall for a type of packaged cake after it was found to contain more than the permitted level of sorbic acid.

The recall affects the brand Lemon Square Cheese Cake (Original), which comes in a pack of 10 and is imported from the Philippines, with the batch number 09 and an expiry date of Mar 27, 2023.

The agency has directed importer Orient Pearl Goods and Services to recall the product as a precaution.

Sorbic acid is a permitted food additive used for preservation, SFA said.

According to Healthline, it inhibits the growth of mould in food, which allows for shipping and storing for a longer period of time. It is often used in baked goods, wine, cheese and canned goods.

People can be allergic to it, but “reactions are typically mild and consist of light skin itching”, the website said.

“Consumption of the affected product is unlikely to pose any health effect due to its low toxicity,” it added.

Consumers who have eaten the implicated product and have concerns about their health should not consume it, SFA said.

They may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.