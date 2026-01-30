SFA recalls two more batches of infant formula products due to presence of toxin

SINGAPORE: Two additional batches of infant formula products were recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Jan 30) due to the presence of cereulide.

The toxin, which can cause nausea and vomiting, was discovered in two batches of Dumex infant formula products.

The affected batches are:

Dumex Dulac Stage 1 (800g), batch 101575737 (made in Thailand)

Dumex Dulac Stage 2 (800g), batch 101570779 (made in Thailand)

Both batches have an expiry date of Sep 5, 2027.

The two products may have used the same raw ingredient supplied by the same source as earlier batches of recalled infant formula products, SFA and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said in a joint media release.

The nine recalled batches of imported infant formula products make up about 5 per cent of the imported supply of such products, SFA and CDA said.

"To date, SFA has completed the testing of all infant formula products being sold at major retail outlets in Singapore currently, and these are the last two batches of infant formula products to be recalled," the agencies added.

As of Jan 29, two more individuals who consumed affected products had displayed mild symptoms likely associated with cereulide exposure, bringing the total number of cases to three. All three have since recovered.

Currently, there are no definitive clinical laboratory tests available to confirm cereulide poisoning.

SFA and CDA are "working closely" and "conducting surveillance with medical practitioners to monitor for potential cases of cereulide poisoning in children", they said.

Consumers who have purchased a product from an affected batch are advised not to feed it to their children. Parents of children who have consumed these products and feel unwell should seek medical advice promptly.

Consumers can contact their points of purchase for product enquiries.