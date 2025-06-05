Singapore production of vegetables and seafood fell in 2024

SINGAPORE: The local production of vegetables and seafood continued to fall in 2024, while egg yields grew, according to a report released by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Thursday (Jun 5).

Vegetable production fell by about 3 per cent while the figure for seafood dropped by 14 per cent in 2024. This was partly due to the "restructuring of a few fish farms in Singapore", SFA said in its Singapore Food Statistics report.

Local production of hen shell eggs, on the other hand, increased by 13 per cent in 2024 due to farm upgrades and improved operational efficiencies.

In terms of the percentage of local produce consumed, Singapore's three egg farms produced 34.4 per cent of all eggs consumed in Singapore in 2024. This is up from 31.9 per cent in 2023 and 28.9 per cent in 2022.

Last year, 3 per cent of vegetables consumed were grown in Singapore, down from 3.2 per cent in 2023 and 3.9 per cent in 2022.

Local seafood farms contributed 6.1 per cent of total food consumption in 2024, down from 7.3 per cent in 2023 and 7.6 per cent in 2022.

The number of farms also fell. In 2024, there were 153 farms on land, three fewer than the year before. There were 72 sea-based farms, a drop from the figure of 98 in 2023.