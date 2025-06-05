Singapore production of vegetables and seafood fell in 2024
Local egg production grew, on the other hand, making up 34.4 per cent of total consumption.
SINGAPORE: The local production of vegetables and seafood continued to fall in 2024, while egg yields grew, according to a report released by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Thursday (Jun 5).
Vegetable production fell by about 3 per cent while the figure for seafood dropped by 14 per cent in 2024. This was partly due to the "restructuring of a few fish farms in Singapore", SFA said in its Singapore Food Statistics report.
Local production of hen shell eggs, on the other hand, increased by 13 per cent in 2024 due to farm upgrades and improved operational efficiencies.
In terms of the percentage of local produce consumed, Singapore's three egg farms produced 34.4 per cent of all eggs consumed in Singapore in 2024. This is up from 31.9 per cent in 2023 and 28.9 per cent in 2022.
Last year, 3 per cent of vegetables consumed were grown in Singapore, down from 3.2 per cent in 2023 and 3.9 per cent in 2022.
Local seafood farms contributed 6.1 per cent of total food consumption in 2024, down from 7.3 per cent in 2023 and 7.6 per cent in 2022.
The number of farms also fell. In 2024, there were 153 farms on land, three fewer than the year before. There were 72 sea-based farms, a drop from the figure of 98 in 2023.
DIVERSIFYING IMPORT SOURCES
Singapore relies on imports for over 90 per cent of its food supply, highlighting the need to diversify its sources, said SFA.
In 2024, Singapore expanded its food supply sources to 187 countries and regions, an increase from 140 about two decades ago.
Portugal, for instance, was approved as a new source in 2024, and Brunei and Poland were approved as new sources for beef. Singapore can also now turn to Türkiye for poultry.
“This diversification strategy has proven crucial in mitigating risks associated with global supply disruptions, arising from various factors including disease outbreaks, climate change and geopolitical tensions,” said SFA.
The top three sources for chicken have consistently been Brazil, Malaysia and the United States.
Most of Singapore's imported vegetables are from Australia, China and Malaysia.
FOOD SAFETY
SFA also oversees food safety. In its report, the agency noted that the number of major gastroenteritis incidents caused by foodborne sources remained stable, with a slight increase from 30 cases in 2023 to 31 cases in 2024.
The number of cases of foodborne illness per 100,000 population was 22.8 in 2024, pending the conclusion of a case under investigation. This is up from 21.9 per cent in 2023 and 21.1 per cent in 2022.
"More than half of the foodborne illness cases involved catered food," the report noted. "As a result, SFA stepped up efforts to carry out further targeted checks on food establishments supplying catered food."