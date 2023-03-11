Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

24 food stalls at Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 fair suspended for operating without a licence
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

24 food stalls at Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 fair suspended for operating without a licence

24 food stalls at Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 fair suspended for operating without a licence

Illegal food stalls and food trucks operating without licences from SFA. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

11 Mar 2023 06:09PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2023 06:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Twenty-four food stalls, including three food trucks, at the Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 fair had their operations suspended by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after they were found to be operating without a licence.  

In a news release on Saturday (Mar 11), the agency said its officers discovered the unlicensed food stalls at the event at Singapore Expo Hall 5A on Friday. Unregistered food handlers were also found to be working at the 24 food stalls.

The organiser Megaxpress International was directed to cease the operations of the unlicensed stalls "in the interest of public health".

Operators of temporary fairs must get a permit from SFA, which allows the agency to ensure that fair operators have complied with measures to ensure food safety, it said.

These applications should be submitted at least two weeks before the start of the event.

Food and beverage stalls at temporary fairs are also required to be licensed by SFA, with food handlers who have passed the relevant food safety course.

Illegal food stalls and food trucks operating without licences from SFA. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

Enforcement action will be taken against temporary fair operators who do not adhere to regulations, said SFA, adding that investigation is ongoing. 

Those found guilty may be fined up to S$10,000. For a subsequent conviction, offenders may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed up to three months, or both.

CNA has reached out to the event organiser for more information.

Editor’s note:
The sentences that offenders may face have been updated in this article after a correction by the Singapore Food Agency.
 

Source: CNA/gr

Related Topics

SFA Singapore Expo

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.