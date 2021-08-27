SFA suspends operator for illegally processing cockles, storing food products

SINGAPORE: A food operator was ordered to suspend sale and distribution of its products, after it was found to be illegally processing cockles and storing meat and seafood items at its premises.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a news release on Friday (Aug 27) that it is investigating the case after officers found out about the operations in Woodlands Loop on Wednesday.

Besides illegally processing cockles, the premises was also being used as a cold store for meat and seafood products, it added.

The agency seized 1,040kg of illegally processed cockles and 6,160kg of seafood and meat products.