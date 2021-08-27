SFA suspends operator for illegally processing cockles, storing food products

SINGAPORE: A food operator was ordered to suspend sale and distribution of its products, after it was found to be illegally processing cockles and storing meat and seafood items at its premises.
Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a news release on Friday (Aug 27) that it is investigating the case after officers found out about the operations in Woodlands Loop on Wednesday.
Besides illegally processing cockles, the premises was also being used as a cold store for meat and seafood products, it added.
The agency seized 1,040kg of illegally processed cockles and 6,160kg of seafood and meat products.
“SFA has issued a direction to suspend the processing, sale and distribution of cockles, seafood and meat products from the operator,” it said.
“Enforcement action will also be taken against the operator of the unlicensed premises for illegal food processing and illegal storage of meat and seafood products.”
It also reminded food operators to obtain a valid food business license to supply food to other businesses.
“Food processing and storage of meat and seafood items in unlicensed premises pose a food safety risk,” SFA said.
Those who conduct seafood processing and/or storage of meat and seafood items in unlicensed premises could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.