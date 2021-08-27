Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

SFA suspends operator for illegally processing cockles, storing food products
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

SFA suspends operator for illegally processing cockles, storing food products

SFA suspends operator for illegally processing cockles, storing food products

Illegal cockle processing operations were found in an unlicensed premises in Woodlands Loop on Aug 25, 2021. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
27 Aug 2021 06:01PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 06:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A food operator was ordered to suspend sale and distribution of its products, after it was found to be illegally processing cockles and storing meat and seafood items at its premises.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a news release on Friday (Aug 27) that it is investigating the case after officers found out about the operations in Woodlands Loop on Wednesday.

Besides illegally processing cockles, the premises was also being used as a cold store for meat and seafood products, it added.

The agency seized 1,040kg of illegally processed cockles and 6,160kg of seafood and meat products.

More than 6,000kg of illegally stored seafood and meat products were seized at the Woodlands Loop premises. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

“SFA has issued a direction to suspend the processing, sale and distribution of cockles, seafood and meat products from the operator,” it said.

“Enforcement action will also be taken against the operator of the unlicensed premises for illegal food processing and illegal storage of meat and seafood products.”

It also reminded food operators to obtain a valid food business license to supply food to other businesses.

“Food processing and storage of meat and seafood items in unlicensed premises pose a food safety risk,” SFA said.

Those who conduct seafood processing and/or storage of meat and seafood items in unlicensed premises could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Source: CNA/ga(gr)

Related Topics

Singapore Food Agency food

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us