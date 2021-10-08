New POFMA directive issued to SDP for 2019 Facebook post on 'local PMET employment'

SINGAPORE: The Minister for Manpower (MOM) has issued a new correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) to the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) for a "false statement of fact" in a 2019 Facebook post.

The statement "Local PMET employment has gone down" appeared in SDP's Facebook post on Dec 2, 2019, said the MOM in a media release on Friday (Oct 8).

The statement was first identified in a previous correction direction that the ministry instructed be issued to SDP on Dec 14, 2019.

Earlier on Friday, the Court of Appeal issued a landmark judgment on SDP's appeal against this correction direction and two other correction directions it received on that date.

In a first, the court overturned part of the correction direction issued by MOM in relation to the statement in question.