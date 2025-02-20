Arts groups hope more Singaporeans opt to attend live shows, concerts with new SG Culture Pass

SINGAPORE: A few years after the COVID-19 pandemic devastated Singapore’s performing arts sector, audience numbers have recovered gradually.

Now, arts and performing groups hope a new S$100 (US$74) voucher will provide an added boost to an industry beset with other major challenges, including competition from streaming services like Netflix.

Some groups told CNA they are looking to share their plans on how to make good use of the SG Culture Pass with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth during an engagement session on Friday (Feb 21).

The pass, which aims to encourage Singaporeans to attend arts and heritage activities, was announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget 2025 speech.

From September this year, Singaporeans aged 18 and above can use S$100 in credits to offset ticket purchases for cultural performances, museum exhibitions and more. The credits are valid until the end of 2028.