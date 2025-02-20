Arts groups hope more Singaporeans opt to attend live shows, concerts with new SG Culture Pass
SINGAPORE: A few years after the COVID-19 pandemic devastated Singapore’s performing arts sector, audience numbers have recovered gradually.
Now, arts and performing groups hope a new S$100 (US$74) voucher will provide an added boost to an industry beset with other major challenges, including competition from streaming services like Netflix.
Some groups told CNA they are looking to share their plans on how to make good use of the SG Culture Pass with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth during an engagement session on Friday (Feb 21).
The pass, which aims to encourage Singaporeans to attend arts and heritage activities, was announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget 2025 speech.
From September this year, Singaporeans aged 18 and above can use S$100 in credits to offset ticket purchases for cultural performances, museum exhibitions and more. The credits are valid until the end of 2028.
“VERY MEANINGFUL EFFORT”
Mr Terence Ho, executive director of the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO), said artists and arts companies should “think of creative ways” to ensure the culture pass is effective and bring in new audiences.
“Artists and arts groups can create more diversified programmes or programme series to (reach out) to a more targeted, diversified audience base,” he added.
“When we reach out to (kids), we can have more educational concerts … we will do more of the Chinese opera concerts and pop concerts for some of the young adults. So, in a way that is very much programme-centric.”
Mr Ho called it a “very meaningful effort” by the government to help the sector, noting that SCO is currently able to fill 80 to 85 per cent of seats. Some of their concerts have also recently sold out in advance.
He expressed hopes that this trend will continue to improve with the culture pass, and that it will catch the eyes of youths who used to participate in performing arts in school.
“I believe that this culture pass will re-ignite their interest to come back to watch live performances in the concert hall … You see an intangible value return in terms of engaging young audiences in that area,” Mr Ho added.
RISING COSTS
For the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT), its artistic director Gaurav Kripalani said it will focus on encouraging families to use the culture pass credits to attend children’s shows, which it hopes will foster a passion for the arts in Singaporeans from a young age.
The company, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2023, has found it difficult to raise funds and get post-pandemic audiences back into the theatre.
Mr Kripalani cited other challenges like competition from online entertainment streaming services and the rising costs in production, which have jumped 40 per cent post-pandemic.
“One of the things this scheme will help address is affordability,” he said.
“It is very expensive to mount the production cost – mounting a play now has skyrocketed post COVID, and ticket prices have not moved up to be able to cover those costs. So it's actually become hugely challenging to produce and present any performance.”
The biggest expense for the company is manpower, added Mr Kripalani.
For example, when SRT stages Singapore’s largest outdoor theatre show – Shakespeare in the Park – at Fort Canning, it needs to hire staff like security, cleaners and ushers.
With ticket prices remaining largely the same, Mr Kripalani said the only thing that helps the company is selling more tickets.
Given that the average tickets cost upwards of S$50, he noted that the culture pass credits could essentially make the tickets free-of-charge.
“(It could get) members of the public who also are feeling the pinch to say, ‘Okay, because I have this voucher, I will now go and try and watch the show that I may not have watched otherwise’,” he added.
“There is nothing, nothing as powerful as a live performance - the visceral, cathartic experience you get that I genuinely believe is second to none. So anything we can do to incentivise people to do that and make the effort to come and experience a play or a musical, we’re fully in support of.”
STRONG SIGNAL FROM GOVERNMENT: NMP
Nominated Member of Parliament Usha Chandradas also said the initiative is a positive sign for the arts sector.
The art magazine co-founder noted that S$100 is a “sizable sum” for lower-income individuals and families, and that this would help to defray costs and encourage people to see art shows.
“If you think back to a few years ago, when there was all of that noise about the arts being non-essential during COVID times – I think a lot of that hurt still lingers within the community,” she said.
“So to see the government sending this really strong signal for its support for the community, it's something that is so meaningful.”
In terms of mechanics, Ms Usha said it should be finetuned to define what counts as arts activities, as opposed to lifestyle events.
She also said she would like for people to be able to use the culture pass credits to redeem local artworks or books.
“Perhaps it can move beyond just redemption to see shows and events or take part in arts and cultural workshops. So that's on my personal wish list,” she added.