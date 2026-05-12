Singapore launches new defence volunteer network; aims to double pool to 3,000 in 3 to 5 years

SINGAPORE: Individuals residing in Singapore can now apply to join a new volunteer network to contribute to the nation's defence, with a range of civilian volunteer opportunities available.

The Singapore Defence Volunteer Network (SG Defence) was launched on Tuesday (May 12) by Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, consolidating volunteers from the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), and other related organisations.

There are a total of 10 civilian volunteer schemes in the network, creating capacity for almost 400 new volunteers, said MINDEF in a media release.

"The SAF Volunteer Corps will also be part of SG Defence, and together with these civilian schemes, they establish new pathways for meaningful participation in our collective defence efforts."

There are currently around 1,500 military and civilian volunteers contributing to Singapore's defence, and the new network aims to double this number in the next three to five years, said MINDEF.

It will also offer more opportunities for both men and women residing in Singapore, regardless of nationality, to contribute to the country's defence, the ministry added.

"Individuals who are passionate about different fields such as education, heritage preservation, creative design, or direct military support, can find meaningful ways to contribute to our defence," said MINDEF, adding that the network will offer a range of opportunities to suit different interests, skills and availability.

The volunteer schemes available include:

SAF Volunteer Corps: Volunteers will work with the SAF in military operations and support roles.

SAFRA Volunteers: Volunteers will contribute to the development and management of SAFRA clubhouses, defence engagement activities, interest groups and a wide range of programmes aimed at fostering a strong sense of community and support for National Servicemen and their families.

National Service Gallery Creative Designer: Volunteers will engage in creative and design work to develop visual materials for the gallery to present Singapore's NS story to a diverse audience.

Defence Collective Singapore Volunteers: Volunteers will work as guides at the Singapore Discovery Centre, Singapore Navy Museum, Singapore Air Force Museum and Singapore Army Museum. They will also support a wide range of events and programmes across outreach platforms and national celebrations, and share their knowledge and experience in more specialised ways to strengthen public understanding and appreciation of Singapore's defence story.

National Education Ambassadors: Volunteers will share defence insights with diverse audiences in schools, community groups and organisations.

Interested individuals can explore the various volunteer schemes and apply for them via the SG Defence portal.

Volunteers should be at least 16 years of age and be able to commit for at least six months. All Singapore residents, including new citizens, permanent residents and foreigners are welcome to apply.

The specific requirements will also vary across the different volunteer schemes.