New category for smaller community projects as SG Eco Fund opens second grant call

SINGAPORE: The SG Eco Fund has introduced a new category for smaller community projects, to encourage more ground-up action and more people to apply.

This was revealed as Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu announced the second grant call for the Fund on Thursday (Aug 26) at the Ricoh Eco Action Day 2021: The Future of Work event. Applications close on Oct 17.

The new category, Sprout, will cater to smaller community projects seeking funding of up to S$10,000.

It will be easier to apply, as applicants only need to submit a pitch deck instead of a written proposal, and present it to the evaluation committee if they are shortlisted.

The outcome of their application will be made known within two months from the close of the grant call, compared to four months for other applications, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said.

The S$50 million SG Eco Fund was launched in November 2020 to promote environmental sustainability in communities. The first grant call was opened from Nov 25 last year to Jan 31, and awarded a total of S$3.7 million in funding to 37 projects in May.

"The Fund is open to the People, Private and Public (3P) sectors and aims to support ground-up projects that involve the community and advance environmental sustainability in Singapore," MSE said.

Areas covered include climate change mitigation, waste reduction and conservation of nature and biodiversity.