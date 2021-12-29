Edible garden in pre-schools, migrant worker domitories among 42 eco projects to receive funding

SINGAPORE: Projects to create edible gardens at pre-schools and migrant worker dormitories were among 42 projects that have been awarded funding under a new category of the S$50 million SG Eco Fund that caters to smaller community projects.

Some of the other projects include composting facilities in the neighbourhood and on the rooftop of a shopping mall as well as workshops to teach residents how to convert vegetable and fruit peels into natural cleaners and repurpose waste for mushroom cultivation.

A total of 241 applications were received for the fund's second grant call between Aug 26 and Oct 17, of which 110 were under the Sprout category, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Wednesday (Dec 29).

The 42 projects that were selected will receive a total of S$280,000 in funding, said MSE in a media release.

The outcomes for the rest of the applications will be announced early next year, the ministry added.

"Through the new Sprout category under the SG Eco Fund, we hope to empower more individuals and community groups to take ownership of the environment," said Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu.

"No effort or idea is too small, and I encourage more people to come forward and apply for the Fund.”

Ms Fu said separately on Facebook that the SG Eco Fund's second grant call attracted more applications than the first, especially from individuals.

The S$50 million SG Eco Fund was launched in November 2020 to promote environmental sustainability in communities. A total of 37 projects were awarded S$3.7 million in funding in the first grant call.