SINGAPORE: Five community healthcare organisations on Saturday (Nov 28) launched the SG Health Alliance, a collective effort aimed at strengthening Singapore’s fight against chronic diseases.

The alliance comprises Diabetes Singapore, National Kidney Foundation (NKF), Singapore Cancer Society (SCS), Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF) and Stroke Support Station (S3).

Through closer collaboration, the alliance will deliver joint health education and community outreach on the shared underlying risks across diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease, stroke and cancer, as well as encourage healthier habits and uptake of recommended screening.

The alliance also aims to reach underserved and at-risk communities, including those who may face greater barriers to accessing health information and screening.

"At the heart of the alliance is a simple but important message: Five conditions, many connections, one shared opportunity for prevention," the five organisations said in a joint statement.

“Rather than addressing each disease in isolation, the alliance aims to bring together the expertise and community networks of its five member organisations to strengthen public education, encourage early detection and help Singaporeans better manage their health.”

The alliance aims to help people access existing screening and referral pathways, connect with family doctors and find further support such as rehabilitation, survivorship and peer services.

It will also work with Singapore’s three regional healthcare clusters - NHG Health, National University Health System (NUHS) and SingHealth.

Mr Geoffrey Ong, CEO of SHF, said that the alliance hopes to facilitate cross-referrals among partnering organisations, enabling patients to access a wider range of healthcare resources to address their needs.

“For instance, patients from our partner organisations who are identified to have heart conditions can be referred to SHF's Heart Wellness Programme for rehabilitation support.

“Similarly, patients in our programme can be connected to other healthcare resources if they have additional chronic conditions,” he added.

“Through this collaborative approach, we hope to empower individuals to take a more proactive and holistic approach to managing their health.”

The launch event held in Bukit Canberra was officiated by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who is also the coordinating minister for social policies.

Speaking at the event, Mr Ong stressed the importance of early action and lifestyle management in combating chronic disease.

“The mother of all diseases is your genetic makeup. The father of all diseases is your lifestyle,” he said.

“If you want to do something about controlling and managing those diseases, it goes back to your lifestyle: sleep, eat, exercise, friends, connections... all these matter a lot,” he added, referring to cancer, stroke, diabetes, heart and kidney diseases.