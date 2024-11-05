Babies born in 2025 to receive 'special gift' as part of SG60 celebrations: Indraneee Rajah

SINGAPORE: A special gift will be given to couples having babies next year, as Singapore marks its 60th year of independence.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah announced the plan in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 5) but did not provide details.

The gift is part of a year-long series of programmes and events in 2025 to commemorate Singapore’s nation-building journey.

SG60 will be a celebration of the "shared values that make us Singaporean including multiculturalism, resilience, boldness, openness and that indefinable sense of family, despite our diverse races, religions and backgrounds," Ms Indranee wrote.

"Within that broader context, our own families are an important part of our society – our parents, siblings and relatives, the ones we hold close and dear.

"For Singapore to remain strong and thrive in the years to come, we will need more Singaporean families and, of course, more Singaporean babies to write the next chapter of our Singapore story," she added.

"As a signal of the importance of marriage and parenthood to our future as we cross into our 60th year of nationhood, we are planning a special gift for our SG60 babies next year."

The SG60 celebrations were unveiled on Monday by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the People’s Association Community Club Management Committees' 60th anniversary dinner at One Punggol.

"SG60 should not just be about celebration. It is and should be an opportunity for all of us to reflect on our shared values, who we are as Singaporeans and what we stand for,” Mr Wong had said.

"It should be an opportunity for us to renew our commitment to Singapore, to do our part to build our shared future together.”

Next year's activities will be built around the theme of "Building Our Singapore Together" where Singaporeans from all walks of life will have more opportunities and platforms to connect and contribute to the nation and community.

Some highlights include Chingay, Exercise SG Ready, Singapore World Water Day, Racial and Religious Harmony Month, the Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka and the World Aquatics Championships.