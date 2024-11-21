SG60 commemorations to kick off with New Year celebrations in city centre, 17 heartland sites

SINGAPORE: Singapore will kick off its SG60 celebrations with islandwide activities starting in December to usher in the new year, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said on Thursday (Nov 21).

The country marks 60 years of independence in 2025 and ONE Countdown will be the first in a series of events celebrating the milestone, it added.

Various activities, including carnivals, live performances and firework shows have been lined up at city centre locations from Marina Bay, Singapore Sports Hub, Sentosa, Orchard Road and Clarke Quay, as well as 17 heartland sites.

At Marina Bay, the festivities have already started, with a multi-sensorial light show and exhibition at the Bayfront Event Space.