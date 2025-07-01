Singaporeans can start claiming their SG60 vouchers in July

SINGAPORE: Singapore citizens aged 21 and above can claim their SG60 vouchers starting in July, as part of the broader SG60 package announced at Budget 2025.

The rollout began on Tuesday (Jul 1) in the first phase, allowing those aged 60 and above this year to claim S$800 (US$630) worth of vouchers.

Younger citizens aged 21 to 59 this year can start claiming S$600 worth of vouchers on Jul 22, from 10am.

The dates were split up to prioritise older Singaporeans to recognise their contributions to the country, and devote more resources in the first three weeks of July to support elderly Singaporeans who need help to claim the vouchers digitally or print them out, said Mayor of the South West District Low Yen Ling.

The vouchers, valid until Dec 31, 2026, and can be used at all businesses that accept CDC vouchers.

Half of the vouchers are allocated for spending at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, while the other half can be used at participating supermarkets.

A list of where you can use your voucher can be found at go.gov.sg/sg60voucher.