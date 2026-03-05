Middle East war of deep concern to Singapore, country cannot take relative peace for granted: Edwin Tong

Also present on Thursday was Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann and members from various Home Team agencies.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the SGSecure movement, so we felt it is timely for us to refresh the campaign so that the message remains relevant and also top of mind for Singaporeans,” he said.

Members of the public can watch the short film on the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) YouTube channel. It will also be shown at grassroots events, in schools and Institutes of Higher Learning, and during engagement sessions with community and religious organisations, MHA said in a press release.

The roadshows will feature interactive activities set in places such as a bedroom and a hawker centre, letting visitors ponder how to respond to a terror attack and also learn practical skills, such as spotting suspicious behaviour and identifying signs of radicalisation.

“The SGSecure social experiments conducted last year showed that many of us are not as vigilant as we think, perhaps because many Singaporeans don't think that a terrorist attack is likely to happen in Singapore,” said Mr Tong.

MHA said the terrorism threat to Singapore remains high, with online self-radicalisation continuing to be the primary driver. Youth radicalisation is of particular concern.

The new campaign aims to shift the public’s focus from mere awareness to taking action, he said.

“A terror attack in Singapore is not unimaginable,” added Mr Tong.

He said that Singapore’s current state of relative peace is a result of years of effort to build trust across its communities and to stay vigilant against threats.

He emphasised the role of initiatives like SGSecure.

“They remind us that the security of Singapore is a shared responsibility. Everyone of us has a role to play in staying alert, standing united and responding calmly and cohesively in times of crisis,” said Mr Tong.