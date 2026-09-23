Terrorism remains a major concern, Singapore to enter next phase of SGSecure movement: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Whenever Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is briefed about cases of radicalised individuals whose plans to carry out public attacks are thwarted, his first reaction is relief.

But terrorism is still a major concern, and the threats facing Singapore are now broader, Mr Wong said on Wednesday (Sep 23).

“So far we have been fortunate. Our security agencies have worked tirelessly behind the scenes. They have detected individuals who posed a danger, disrupted plots, and intervened before anyone was harmed,” he said at an event to mark the 10th anniversary of SGSecure.

“But I also worry. Because there were very close calls in some cases. We managed to intervene in time before anyone was hurt. But things could have turned out very differently,” he added.

Launched in September 2016, SGSecure is the national movement to prepare Singaporeans to respond in the event of a terrorist attack.

Mr Wong said that “we cannot predict exactly where the danger will come from, or when it might strike”.

Speaking at the event at Our Tampines Hub, he acknowledged the progress Singapore has made, but emphasised that there is more to be done.

“In this next phase of SGSecure, we will step up our efforts,” he said.

“We will widen our outreach to neighbourhoods, schools and workplaces. We will mobilise more volunteer advocates to reach out to the people around them, and encourage more Singaporeans to do their part.”

He also told the 200 partners, volunteers, community leaders and officials at the event that they play a critical role in the SGSecure efforts.

Also present were Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, Law Minister Edwin Tong, Second Minister for Home Affairs Sim Ann, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad, and Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Dinesh Vasu Dash.