More ways for public to contribute to safety, security as part of SGSecure Responders’ Network
SINGAPORE: On a drizzly morning in 2017, Mr Desmond Woo was shaken awake by a blaring alert from an app on his phone.
That sound meant someone nearby was in a crisis – and the 32-year-old senior airport emergency officer sprung into action, rushing to a unit in the vicinity.
“I found an elderly person lying on the ground motionless, not breathing, with no pulse … Luckily, one family member (there) had some medical skills … He did the mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and I did CPR all the way.”
It was his first time being activated for a real cardiac arrest case. And fortunately, the 83-year-old man eventually survived, earning Mr Woo much gratitude from his family.
Mr Woo belongs to the SGSecure Responders’ Network, launched to mobilise community responders who can help others nearby during a crisis, such as in cases of cardiac arrest or small fires.
But not everyone has the confidence to help with these matters – which is why the scope of the network was broadened to include new roles on Friday (Jan 21).
NEW WAYS FOR MEMBERS OF PUBLIC TO HELP
Members of the public can now contribute to safety and security by reporting suspicious items and behaviours, “including suspected cases of radicalisation”, said the Home Affairs Ministry (MHA).
Early reporting and staying vigilant will “allow authorities to intervene in a timely manner”, it said.
“In particular with the rise of more self-radicalised cases in Singapore, early intervention will allow authorities to prevent such persons from harming themselves and others.”
The focus on terrorism comes as the network forms part of the SGSecure national movement, meant to be a community response to the threat of terrorism.
Another new role involves sharing information from official or credible sources, such as the SGSecure app, which will provide alerts and updates in the event of major emergencies, said MHA.
“This will mitigate the spread of misinformation during a crisis and help the community stay informed and calm.”
MHA added: “By expanding the scope of SGSecure Responders, we hope that everyone will be able to contribute to the safety and security of Singapore in different ways.”
MORE RESPONDERS ACTIVATED
Since the launch of the network in 2019, the pool of responders has grown to more than 100,000.
There has also been an “encouraging increase” in response rates to activations for cardiac arrests and fires – growing from 30 per cent to 45 per cent, said the ministry.
At an event marking appreciation for responders and partners, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan noted that 30 lives have also been saved thanks to responders.
And while their role is critical in emergencies such as cardiac arrest and fires, having a community trained in emergency preparedness will also be crucial in the event of terrorist attacks, he said.
Reiterating that the support from the community is critical to the Home Team’s work, he said: “Everyone can play their part, in different ways, to keep Singapore and our communities safe and secure.”