More ways for public to contribute to safety, security as part of SGSecure Responders’ Network

SINGAPORE: On a drizzly morning in 2017, Mr Desmond Woo was shaken awake by a blaring alert from an app on his phone.

That sound meant someone nearby was in a crisis – and the 32-year-old senior airport emergency officer sprung into action, rushing to a unit in the vicinity.

“I found an elderly person lying on the ground motionless, not breathing, with no pulse … Luckily, one family member (there) had some medical skills … He did the mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and I did CPR all the way.”

It was his first time being activated for a real cardiac arrest case. And fortunately, the 83-year-old man eventually survived, earning Mr Woo much gratitude from his family.

Mr Woo belongs to the SGSecure Responders’ Network, launched to mobilise community responders who can help others nearby during a crisis, such as in cases of cardiac arrest or small fires.

But not everyone has the confidence to help with these matters – which is why the scope of the network was broadened to include new roles on Friday (Jan 21).

NEW WAYS FOR MEMBERS OF PUBLIC TO HELP

Members of the public can now contribute to safety and security by reporting suspicious items and behaviours, “including suspected cases of radicalisation”, said the Home Affairs Ministry (MHA).

Early reporting and staying vigilant will “allow authorities to intervene in a timely manner”, it said.

“In particular with the rise of more self-radicalised cases in Singapore, early intervention will allow authorities to prevent such persons from harming themselves and others.”

The focus on terrorism comes as the network forms part of the SGSecure national movement, meant to be a community response to the threat of terrorism.