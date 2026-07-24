Six IPOs this year, most trading below issue price: What this means for Singapore's market reforms

SINGAPORE: Despite early hype over initial public offerings (IPOs) on the Singapore Exchange this year, only six companies have listed and five were below their IPO prices as of the market's close on Thursday (Jul 23).

The lacklustre performance may hurt sentiment and test investors’ patience, but analysts said it does not mean government efforts to develop the equity market have failed.

IPOs represent a small segment of the market, they noted, and reforms will take time to show results.

Reports earlier this year suggested Singapore could see close to 30 IPOs this year. The companies that did list have performed below expectations, with JustCo and Foundation Healthcare Holdings both sliding in the days after their debuts despite price stabilisation efforts.

“To be honest, a few lacklustre IPOs do hurt sentiment, especially among retail investors,” said Assistant Professor Goh Jing Rong, who teaches economics at the Singapore Management University.

Public interest in stock markets, he said, is partly shaped by stories of credible companies listing, trading well and creating wealth over time.

“If the narrative becomes ‘new SGX listings tend to fall after IPO’, future issuers may face higher pricing pressure and investors may become more cautious,” he said.