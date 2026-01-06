Low liquidity, 'boring' stocks: Can Singapore win back its young investors?

SINGAPORE: Yong Jun Han bought his first stock four years ago. It was Apple, not a local blue-chip.

Since then, the 24-year-old accounting undergrad has built a portfolio heavy on America's “Magnificent Seven” tech giants and Chinese behemoth Alibaba.

As for Singapore stocks, they get only a token allocation through an exchange-traded fund focusing on real estate investment trusts (REITs). He has no plans to venture deeper into the local market.

"The Singapore market will work for you if you want stability and dividends," he said. "But for younger investors, we don’t want that."

He is not alone. Two other young investors CNA spoke to echoed similar views – perceptions of low liquidity and "boring" stocks weighted towards traditional sectors have pushed them to invest elsewhere.

Mr David Gerald, founder-CEO of the Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS), said attracting younger investors is vital for the long-term health of the local bourse.

“Without new participation, liquidity may remain low which makes it harder for companies to raise capital for growth. This could reduce the appeal of Singapore,” he said.

Authorities have rolled out a litany of measures to address this. A S$5 billion (US$3.86 billion) liquidity injection programme aims to jolt the market out of its vicious cycle of poor valuations and evaporating liquidity.

Industry watchers have welcomed the move. But the question remains: Will it be enough to excite a generation that grew up trading meme stocks on Reddit?

“YOU GET THE VIBE THAT IT’S BORING”

A survey last year by SIAS and financial content platform Beansprout revealed the scale of the problem. Investors below 35 allocate just 14 per cent of their portfolios to Singapore stocks. In contrast, those above 64 dedicated 72 per cent to local equities.

Mr Gerald attributed this to perceptions that the Singapore market offers lower returns compared to others such as the US. The convenience of trading overseas and the cost are other factors.

Ms Shreeya Singh, 26, started investing a few years ago after signing up with an online broker that offered commission-free trades and free shares. The sign-up was fuss-free, the mobile app was intuitive and the trading fees were low, she said.

She has since dabbled with US tech stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies, flipping "risky assets" once they hit 30 per cent gains.

“It’s not a lot but it’s still profit to me,” said the sales executive, who doubts she could replicate such returns in Singapore's more stable market.