'Living by the day': Uncertainty for Singaporeans in Shanghai as lockdown drags on

SINGAPORE: Just before 8.30pm on Mar 27, Singaporean designer and Shanghai resident Kent Lau got a WeChat message from the city's municipal government account.

The official-looking notice stated that Shanghai would be locked down in two stages after it reported a new daily record for asymptomatic COVID-19 infections.

The city of 26 million people, which had battled a new coronavirus surge for nearly a month, recorded 2,631 new asymptomatic cases on Mar 26. This accounted for nearly 60 per cent of China's new asymptomatic cases that day.

Shanghai authorities ordered everyone to stay at home and said they would carry out COVID-19 testing in the city's eastern and western districts from Mar 28 to Apr 1 and from Apr 1 to Apr 5, respectively.

Mr Lau, 54, has lived in China – mostly in Shanghai – for the past 16 years, so he was familiar with the country's "zero-COVID" strategy.

In fact, in November, his apartment block in west Shanghai was locked down for two days and tested after a close contact of a case was reported there.

But the latest tightening of measures left Mr Lau drawing comparisons with the situation back home.

"It was just ironic," he told CNA on Wednesday (Apr 5), pointing out that Shanghai's daily caseload at the time was lower than Singapore's.

"Singapore has more cases than Shanghai with a population that is a fifth of Shanghai's. And while Singapore opens up cautiously, Shanghai locks down. I felt very happy for Singaporeans ... yet at the same time I felt very sad about what was to happen in Shanghai."