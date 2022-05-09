Shanghai lockdown will not significantly affect Singapore’s supplies of food and healthcare essentials: MTI

SINGAPORE: The COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai is not expected to significantly affect Singapore’s supplies of essential food and healthcare items, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling on Monday (May 9).

“Our reliance on China is relatively low and the cities where we import most of our food supplies are not classified as high-risk ones for now,” she said in Parliament, adding that the Government will continue to adopt “a multi-pronged approach of import diversification, local production, and stockpiling” to help minimise supply shocks.

Ms Low was responding to a parliamentary question from Member of Parliament He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) who asked about the impact of China’s COVID-19 lockdowns on supply chains and rising prices in Singapore.

Ms He also asked which industries or goods and services have been or are expected to be the most badly hit, and whether any further measures are being taken to alleviate the impact.

China is facing its most severe COVID-19 outbreak in two years and has responded with full or partial lockdowns in various cities as part of the country’s “zero-COVID” approach.

In Shanghai, most of the city’s 25 million people have since been confined to their housing compounds for more than a month. The capital city Beijing, meanwhile, has begun mass testing and tightening travel and business curbs to control a spike in infections.