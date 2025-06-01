If Singapore has to pick a side, it will choose principles, says Chan Chun Sing
Singapore does not look at issues based on who the protagonists are, says Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing.
SINGAPORE: If Singapore has to choose sides, it will choose the side of principles that uphold an integrated global economic and security order, underpinned by law and sovereignty, said Singapore's Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing on Sunday (Jun 1).
This way, "states, big and small, have a fair chance to compete and improve the lives of their people through trade and not war", Mr Chan said during the sixth and final plenary session at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top defence summit.
Two other defence ministers - Papua New Guinea's Billy Joseph and Sweden's Pal Jonson - also part of the session, titled "Enhancing security cooperation for a stable Asia-Pacific".
In his speech, Mr Chan referred to Southeast Asia’s engagement of the United States, China and other countries as a "geostrategic necessity".
"For Singapore, we believe that taking sides, regardless of issues and context, breeds irrelevance; and if one is irrelevant, it will almost certainly require (one) to take sides," said Mr Chan, who is attending his first Shangri-La Dialogue as defence minister.
He added: "If we have to choose sides, may we choose the side of principles - principles that uphold a global order where we do not descend into the law of the jungle, where the mighty do what they wish and the weak suffer what they must."
All states have agency and responsibilities to uphold the global economic and security order for a "common benefit".
Singapore is thus committed to work with like-minded partners and with a "web of bilateral, plurilateral, multilateral networks for the common good," said Mr Chan.
REWRITING HISTORY
During the session, Mr Chan was asked whether choosing the side of principles meant not choosing a side.
In response, he said Singapore does not base its positions on who the key players are in a given issue. "Instead, we look at every situation very carefully to decide what are the principles that are at stake."
He cited the war in Ukraine as an example, saying the conflict involves different levels of interest.
Some are concerned because the war disrupted global supply chains and economic security, while for others, the core issue is sovereignty.
"These are all valid concerns. But if I may suggest, the highest order of concern for all of us should be the principles of how we conduct international relationships," said Mr Chan.
"If one country, whether big or small, can march into another country on the basis that they will want to right the wrongs of history, then I think we live in a very dangerous world.
"And certainly for Singapore, because we have only been independent for the last 60 years," said the defence minister.
Should this attempt to rewrite history happen, it would leave "very little room" for small countries to be who they want to be, he added.
Singapore adheres to a set of principles that have contributed to and underpinned the country's survival and success, and when assessing any particular issue, it looks "very carefully" from this perspective, Mr Chan said.
He noted that Singapore has, at times, taken positions not aligned with those of major powers: "Yes, certainly so."
"There have been instances in history where superpowers went in to another country, a smaller country, and we objected," said Mr Chan.
"There have been instances whereby the rules on the freedom of navigation have been violated, and we have objected."
He also noted that people have asked about fears of being penalised by the superpowers for not supporting their positions.
"Of course, there are risks. But there is a greater risk that when principles are not upheld by countries, big and small, we live in a more dangerous world."