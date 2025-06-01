If Singapore has to pick a side, it will choose principles, says Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: If Singapore has to choose sides, it will choose the side of principles that uphold an integrated global economic and security order, underpinned by law and sovereignty, said Singapore's Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing on Sunday (Jun 1).

This way, "states, big and small, have a fair chance to compete and improve the lives of their people through trade and not war", Mr Chan said during the sixth and final plenary session at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top defence summit.

Two other defence ministers - Papua New Guinea's Billy Joseph and Sweden's Pal Jonson - also part of the session, titled "Enhancing security cooperation for a stable Asia-Pacific".



In his speech, Mr Chan referred to Southeast Asia’s engagement of the United States, China and other countries as a "geostrategic necessity".



"For Singapore, we believe that taking sides, regardless of issues and context, breeds irrelevance; and if one is irrelevant, it will almost certainly require (one) to take sides," said Mr Chan, who is attending his first Shangri-La Dialogue as defence minister.