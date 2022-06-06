Motorists advised to avoid roads near Shangri-La Hotel during security dialogue from Jun 10 to 12

SINGAPORE: Motorists are advised to avoid the roads around Shangri-La Hotel from Jun 10 and 12 when the venue hosts the Shangri-La Dialogue, said the police on Monday (Jun 6).

The high-level security summit will be held again after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event brings together government ministers, senior officials, business leaders and security experts from around the world to discuss Asia’s developing security challenges.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will deliver the keynote address on Jun 10, said the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe is scheduled to speak on Jun 12.

In a media release on Monday, the police said they will conduct security checks on vehicles at and around Shangri-La Hotel.

"The public is advised to comply strictly with the instructions of the police at these stations and any non-compliance will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," they added.

Motorists are advised to avoid the surrounding roads, especially Anderson Road and Orange Grove Road, to avoid delays.

The police advised motorists to use Scotts Road if they are heading to:

Stevens Road from Tanglin Road

Orchard Road from Stevens Road

Balmoral Road

Motorists should also use Draycott Park or Draycott Drive if they are heading to Ardmore Park. There will be no through road between Ardmore Park lamp post 8 and Anderson Road from 11pm on Jun 9 to 5pm on Jun 12, said the police.

In addition, entry of commercial vehicles with vehicle registration plates starting with G, W, X and Y into Anderson Road will be restricted.

Visitors to Shangri-La Hotel are advised to carpool or take public transport, as parking within the hotel will be limited, said the police.

“Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced. Vehicles found parking illegally or causing obstruction will be towed,” they added.

During this period, members of the public are advised not to conduct any aerial activities in the area, such as flying unmanned aircraft, kites and hoisting captive balloons.

“We seek the cooperation of members of the public to comply with the traffic and security arrangements,” said the police.