Singapore has 'a vested interest' in ensuring US-China communication lines are good: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: Singapore and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) states are not “disinterested bystanders” in ongoing tensions between the United States and China, said Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Sunday (Jun 4).

Speaking to reporters on the third and final day of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Dr Ng added that Singapore and ASEAN have "a vested interest” in making sure that communication lines between the two superpowers are good.

The US and China do not want physical conflict but recognise they are a long way from an acceptable state of affairs, he noted.

Reiterating comments he had made to the media on Saturday after a ministerial lunch, Dr Ng said that lines of communication are especially vital between potential adversaries.

“I think it’s like Formula 1 drivers on the same circuit, driving blindfolded. You better be careful – and bystanders, too,” he cautioned.

Dr Ng described US-China relations as being the “elephant in the room” at this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue – Asia’s top defence summit which is in its 20th edition this year.