Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore
Singapore

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during a press conference in a city subway under a central square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Apr 23, 2022. (File photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
09 Jun 2022 04:58PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 05:50PM)
SINGAPORE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address on Saturday (Jun 11) at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

The high-level security summit, organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), will be held in Singapore from Friday to Sunday.

According to the event agenda on the IISS website, Mr Zelenskyy will deliver a "special address" virtually from 4pm to 4.30pm on Saturday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is into its fourth month. On Tuesday, Mr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will fight to recover all its territory occupied by Russian forces, adding that a stalemate was "not an option".

The Shangri-La Dialogue is being held after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 42 countries, 37 ministerial-level delegates and more than 30 senior defence officials are expected to attend.

Established in 2002, the Shangri-La Dialogue serves as the premier defence and security conference in the Asia-Pacific region, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will deliver the keynote address on the first day of the dialogue, while President Halimah Yacob will host delegates to a dinner at the Istana on Saturday.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will speak at the seventh plenary session on Sunday, on the topic New Ideas for Securing Regional Stability.

The defence chiefs of the US and China are also scheduled to speak at the event.

Source: CNA/ic(mi)

