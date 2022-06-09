Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address on Saturday (Jun 11) at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

The high-level security summit, organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), will be held in Singapore from Friday to Sunday.

According to the event agenda on the IISS website, Mr Zelenskyy will deliver a "special address" virtually from 4pm to 4.30pm on Saturday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is into its fourth month. On Tuesday, Mr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will fight to recover all its territory occupied by Russian forces, adding that a stalemate was "not an option".