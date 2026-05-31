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Watch: Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing speaks at Shangri-La Dialogue on security partnerships
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Singapore

Watch: Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing speaks at Shangri-La Dialogue on security partnerships

The plenary session at the Shangri-La Dialogue focused on how security partnerships are adapting in an increasingly fragmented global landscape.

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31 May 2026 11:30AM (Updated: 31 May 2026 12:28PM)
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SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing spoke on Sunday (May 31) at a plenary session at the Shangri-La Dialogue, focusing on how security partnerships are adapting in an increasingly fragmented global landscape.

The sixth plenary session brought together senior defence leaders, including representatives from the Philippines and NATO.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s top defence and security forum, concludes on Sunday after three days of speeches and discussions featuring senior officials from the United States, China and other key regional powers.

Source: CNA/gs

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Shangri-La Dialogue Chan Chun Sing
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