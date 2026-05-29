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Watch: Vietnam President To Lam delivers keynote speech at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore
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Singapore

Watch: Vietnam President To Lam delivers keynote speech at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

Singapore is hosting delegates and senior defence officials from 44 countries at this year's event.

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29 May 2026 08:01PM (Updated: 29 May 2026 08:55PM)
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SINGAPORE: Vietnam's President To Lam was the keynote speaker on Friday (May 29) at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top defence and security forum hosted by Singapore.

Delegates and senior defence officials from 44 countries are at this year's event, including US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He is scheduled to speak on Saturday.

Mr Lam's visit to Singapore is his first as president of Vietnam.

During his speech, the Vietnamese leader touched on several points, including the world being marked by a growing lack of trust and that states, particularly small and medium-sized ones, are facing mounting pressure to choose sides.

Held against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, the annual meeting comes amid conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, as well as questions about the United States' long-term commitment to the Indo-Pacific.

Washington's strategic priorities, alongside China's rapid military modernisation and growing assertiveness in the region, are also expected to dominate discussions over the three-day forum.

Source: CNA/gs

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