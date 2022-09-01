'No clear evidence' that Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim were currently taking drugs: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: There was "no clear evidence" that national swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim were currently taking drugs, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on Thursday (Sep 1).

The evidence was inconclusive and their urine tests were negative, Mr Shanmugam wrote in a Facebook post explaining steps taken against the duo, after it was revealed on Tuesday that they had been investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for possible offences related to the consumption of cannabis.

Schooling and Lim however were "honest" and admitted to having taken drugs in the past, said Mr Shanmugam.

He added that Lim, 29, had a "drug utensil" and received a warning for that.

As a full-time National Serviceman (NSF), Schooling, 27, was handed over to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) to decide on steps to be taken.

Mr Shanmugam noted that some members of the public had asked why Lim was let off with a warning and no action was taken against Schooling by CNB, given Singapore's tough anti-drug policies.

"We are very tough on drug traffickers and those involved in the drug trade. That includes imposing capital punishment," said the Home Affairs Minister.

"This is in contrast to how we treat pure drug abusers, who haven't committed any other offence. Since 2019, our approach is to treat such pure drug abusers as persons who really need help."

These people will not be imprisoned or have a criminal record even though consumption is an offence, said Mr Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Law.

"Instead, we take steps to help them rehabilitate, which could include DRC (drug rehabilitation centres) or supervision. This would help them to reintegrate into society more quickly and effectively."

The Government does not send people to a DRC or even give warnings if there is no positive test, or if they are not currently taking drugs, he stressed.

"But also note: If there is clear evidence of current use of drugs, then CNB will take steps, regardless of whether the consumption took place in Singapore or overseas," said Mr Shanmugam.

"So don't assume that if you consume drugs overseas, you will be let off with a warning."

Schooling, who is Singapore's first and only Olympic champion, confessed to consuming cannabis while overseas in May.

MINDEF said that given his abuse of privileges, he would no longer be eligible for leave or disruption to train or compete while in NS.

Schooling and Lim both issued apologies on Tuesday.